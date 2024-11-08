Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum: Fahad Mustafa’s reported paycheck for 35 episodes

Islamabad: Fahad Mustafa, the celebrated actor of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, made a huge return with his much-acclaimed role in the drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum (KMKT), which concluded on November 5. The drama has garnered widespread praise, marking a major success for Mustafa.

Fahad Mustafa’s Remuneration Per Episode

Curious about how much Fahad Mustafa earned from his role as Mustafa in this hit show? Reports suggest that the actor, like other top-tier stars in Lollywood, has a fixed pay scale per episode. His earnings are believed to range between Rs 2 to Rs 4 lakhs per episode. Some sources indicate that he charges approximately Rs 70 lakhs (PKR) for an entire show.

Given the immense popularity of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Fahad Mustafa likely earned between Rs 70 lakhs to 1.3 crore (PKR) for all 34 episodes, making it a lucrative venture for the actor.

Meanwhile, Hania Aamir, who portrayed Sharjeena, is said to have earned around Rs 1.4 crore (PKR) for the 35 episodes of the show.

Apart from his acting career, Fahad Mustafa is also a successful producer under his banner, Big Bang Entertainment. His contributions to the Pakistan entertainment industry continue to flourish, and he remains a staple figure on television, also notably hosting the popular game show Jeeto Pakistan.

With the massive success of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, fans are now eagerly waiting to see what Fahad Mustafa has in store next.