Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum wraps up, check confirmed last episode date

Islamabad: Pakistani hit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is heading toward an intense conclusion as it enters its final stage of love, ‘Maut.’ Starring Hania Aamir as Sharjeena and Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa, the show has captured audiences with its gripping storyline, and now fans are preparing for the final stretch.

The last episode is set to premiere in theaters on November 5 in Pakistan, following the footsteps of Ishq Murshid. In India, the show expected to arrive a day after that. This means just four episodes are remaining.

Episodes 30 and 31 have left fans emotionally invested, as the story takes a darker turn. Speculation is rife about a potential tragedy in Sharjeena and Mustafa’s lives, with many fans fearing that the couple may lose their baby. The promo for episode 32, airing on October 28, has further fueled rumors, hinting at the possibility of Sharjeena’s life being at risk.

As the countdown to November 5 begins, all eyes are on the upcoming episodes to see how this beloved story will come to a close.