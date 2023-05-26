Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy reaches Hyderabad with mother

Hyderabad: After staying put at a hospital in Kurnool for eight days, Kadapa MP Y. S. Avinash Reddy on Friday moved to Hyderabad with his ailing mother.

With improvement in Y. S. Lakshmi’s condition, she was discharged from Viswbharati Hospital in Kurnool. The MP along with his mother reached Hyderabad. She was admitted to AIG Hospital in the Gachibowli area of Hyderabad.

Earlier, Viswabharati Hospital stated in a health bulletin that her condition was stable and was being discharged. It said there is a need to shift her to a higher centre for elective coronary intervention.

The development comes even as the hearing was on in Telangana High Court on Avinash Reddy’s anticipatory bail petition in the murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister Y. S. Vivekananda Reddy.

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been tailing Avinash Reddy ever since he skipped appearing before it and reached the private hospital in Kurnool where his mother was undergoing treatment for heart ailment.

Avinash Reddy, who is a cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy, had written to the CBI seeking exemption from appearance time till Saturday (May 27) in view of his mother’s condition.

The MP had not appeared before the CBI on May 16 and May 19 in Hyderabad. On May 16, he cited prior-fixed official engagements in Pulivendula as the reason and sought four days’ time. On May 19, he conveyed to the CBI that he would not be able to appear before it as his mother took ill.

The MP, who was in Hyderabad, left for his home town Pulivendula in Kadapa district and got his mother admitted to Kurnool hospital. Since then, he has been staying at the hospital.

The central agency had issued a fresh notice on May 19, directing him to appear before it at its Hyderabad office on May 22.

However, the MP once again expressed his inability to appear due to his mother’s poor health.

Vivekananda Reddy, brother of former chief minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, uncle of Jagan Mohan Reddy, was murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019, weeks before the elections.

Last month, the CBI arrested Avinash Reddy’s father Y. S. Bhaskar Reddy, a cousin of Rajasekhara Reddy.

The agency told the court during the hearing on multiple occasions that Bhaskar Reddy, Avinash Reddy and their follower Devireddy Shiva Shankar Reddy hatched a conspiracy to murder Vivekananda Reddy as he had opposed the Kadapa Lok Sabha ticket to Avinash Reddy.

Avinash Reddy has denied the allegations against him and his father and alleged that the CBI ignored several key facts in the case.