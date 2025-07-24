Kajal Hindusthani calls minorities zombies at New York event

Hindutva activist from Gujarat Kajal Hindusthani at an event in New York called Muslims “enemies of Hindus” and “zombies” on Wednesday. Her attack on Muslims on foreign soil is a first, where she also compared the community to demons from Hindu Mythology. The woman whose actual name is Kajal Singhala, referred to the community as ‘Mahishasura’.

Previously, a coalition of Muslims, Christians Hindu, and Sikh groups such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) NC chapter, Indian American Muslim Council, the Sikh Coalition, and Muslims for Social Justice, called for the cancellation of Kajal Hindusthani’s events in the U.S.

In response to the opposition to her visit to US, the woman said, “It’s everyone’s America, Mullo ka baap ka America thodi hai” (America doesn’t belong to the fathers of ‘Mullahs’), a remark that uses “Mullo,” a term often deployed as a pejorative to stereotype and demean Muslims as backward, oppressive, or alien.

Speaking at the Hindu Unity conference in New York earlier this month, she further called Muslims zombies and said, “Is Zombie se ladna hai toh Milke karna padega” (If we have to fight the zombies, we must do it together)”. Her statement in typical Hindutva fashion dehumanises the community and instigates people against it.

According to a report by Maktoob Media, Kajal claimed that only (former king of the Maratha empire) Chhatrapati Shivaji’s ideology could establish a Hindu Rashtra in Bharat where Hindus would be truly safe.

She further asked where Hindus would go as the Muslim population in India is growing. “Abduls will occupy banglows you build,” Kajal said stereotyping the Muslim community again. She further claimed that Muslims are “hyper reproductive”, claiming delusionally that the community produces “multiple children like soldiers” for an army.

Kajal Hindustani further targeted actors including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, accusing them of trapping Hindu women. She referred to Saif’s marriage and the names of his children, “Taimur and Jehangir, Sara and Ibrahim,” alleging a conspiracy of religious conversion.

Targeting the Gulf countries, Kajal further alleged that Muslim men receive funding from “oil-producing countries” and from within India to lure Hindu women to fuel communal hatred. In the past, the woman claimed that she was jailed for “fighting for Hindutva” as she promoted narratives of “love Jihad” and “land Jihad”.

She called on Hindus to remain vigilant against alleged existential threats from Muslims. Notably, the woman’s remarks were met with applause from Indian-Americans attending the event. Earlier, New York mayor Eric Adams opted out of appearing at Kajal’s event after her visit to the US was met with protest across religious communities in both the United States and India.