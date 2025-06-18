Hyderabad: Kajol is one of the most famous actresses in Bollywood. She has acted in many hit movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She is loved for her strong acting and natural charm. Even after many years in the industry, Kajol still has a huge fan following. She made headlines for her comments about Hyderabad’s most popular film studio – Ramoji Film City – calling it a haunted place.

Recently, while promoting her new horror movie Maa (releasing on June 20), Kajol said something that shocked fans.

In a YouTube interview, she said:

“Shooting. We don’t even know where we can sleep at night. Or if we get out of here, we don’t have to come back. So there are many places. We have prime examples, Ramoji Rao Studios and in Hyderabad itself, which is considered one of the most haunted places in the world. And so I thought oh god has protected me and I haven’t seen anything.”

"I’ve felt negative vibes during shoots. Some places were so scary, I just wanted to leave and never come back.



Like Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad itself, which is known as one of the most haunted places in the world."



In recent years, Hyderabad has become a major place for film shoots. With the growth of Telugu cinema and Pan-India movies, many filmmakers now prefer Hyderabad. A big reason is Ramoji Film City – one of the largest film studios in the world. Many Bollywood, Tollywood, and even international movies are shot here.

Her words went viral and many people were not happy. Some fans said Kajol should not call such a famous place haunted without proof. Others reminded her that Ramoji is a proud place for Indian cinema. Some even told her to stop making such scary comments about popular film locations.