Kakatiya-era temple declared monument of national importance

Hyderabad: Gollala Gudi temple in Palampet village of Telangana’s Mulugu district, dating to the Kakatiya period, has been declared a “monument of national importance” by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), officials said on Wednesday, September 2.

The temple is located south-west of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple in Palampet, a press release said.

The notification declaring it a monument of national importance was published in the official gazette on August 31.

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Monument adournments

Gollala Gudi is a “Trikutalaya” (shrine with three sanctums), comprising a mandapa (pillared hall) facing east and three garbhagrihas (sanctum sanctorums), with the central sanctum housing a Shiva lingam, an ASI official said.

Its parapet is adorned with sculptures, while the entablature and doorways feature rows of carved hamsas with “jali” (latticework) — among the temple’s distinctive features, the release said.

Two detached shrines stand in front, intricately carved and adorned with figures of “dvarapalas” (door guardians), with antechambers decorated by fine cornices and screens, it said.

The main temple has a portico leading to a central hall with three shrines and antechambers to the north, south and west. Its walls carry niches with images of Vishnu, Lakshmi, Ganesha and Mahishasuramardini—an epithet of the goddess Durga meaning “slayer of the demon Mahishasura.”

The temple stands on a high plinth adorned with animal figures and floral designs, the official said.

The ASI plans conservation work at the site, including roof repairs, ground levelling and restoration of flooring to facilitate public access, the official said.

The Kakatiya dynasty was a Telugu dynasty that ruled most of the eastern Deccan region in present-day India between the 12th and 14th centuries. Its territory spanned present-day Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, parts of eastern Karnataka, northern Tamil Nadu and southern Odisha.