Kakatiya Medical College forces interns to vacate hostel, cuts supplies

Hyderabad: In what could be seen as disrespect to the medical students amidst the raging COVID-19 pandemic, 83 interns located in Kakatiya Medical College hostels are being forced to vacate their dormitories.

The management has reportedly decided to shut the hostels and has asked interns to move to a nearby hostel, where rooms and common toilets are not in a condition to be used. Water and power supplies have been cut-off by the management, forcing the students to vacate.

Interns at the college have been testing positive for COVID-19, and are concerned that lack of cleanliness would make it difficult for them to look after patients with due diligence.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Shreya, an intern said, “Our ex-interns used to stay outside the hostel. But the pandemic has forced us to seek accommodation here, as people were reluctant to rent their houses to us. We have been staying at the KMC women’s hostel by paying Rs 5,000 per month, for a period of one year. Initially, we were not provided food, which had left us eating outside for the first two months,”.

“Just imagine, after giving our best for the service of patients in a 36-hour work shift, we reach our hostel to find electricity and water connections discontinued. A shelter to stay in and basic amenities is what we ask for, not luxury,” added Shreya.