Kakatiya University postpones exams for two days amid RTC strike

Hyderabad: Examinations under Kakatiya University have been postponed for two days in view of the ongoing Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) strike, officials announced on Friday.

According to university authorities, all examinations scheduled for April 24 and 25 have been deferred as bus services across the state remain severely disrupted, causing inconvenience to students and staff. A revised timetable for the postponed examinations will be announced shortly.

The decision comes as thousands of students depend on RTC buses to travel to examination centres, particularly from rural and semi-urban areas in the university’s jurisdiction.

RTC strike disrupts transport across Telangana

The postponement follows a widespread strike by employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, which has brought public transport to a near standstill in several parts of the state.

Over 38,000 RTC workers have reportedly joined the strike after talks with the government failed over a list of demands, leading to thousands of buses being kept off the roads.

The impact has been severe, with lakhs of commuters stranded and alternative transport options becoming scarce and expensive. In cities like Hyderabad, overcrowding has been reported in metro services and private transport, while in districts such as Warangal, connectivity has been significantly affected.

Protests intensify after driver’s death

The situation escalated further after the death of an RTC driver, which triggered protests and calls for a bandh in Warangal district. The incident has intensified tensions between unions and the government, with employees vowing to continue the agitation until their demands are addressed.