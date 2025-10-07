Kaleshwaram probe: Telangana HC adjourns hearing till Nov 12

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, October 7, adjourned the hearing on the PC Ghose commission report on the Kaleshwaram project to November 12 after the state government asked for additional time to file its counter-affidavit.

The court also directed former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, former minister T Harish Rao, former chief secretary SK Joshi, and senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal to also file their reply counters after the government files its counter.

Additionally, the High Court has also extended its interim orders till the next hearing, which barred any action from being taken against KCR, Harish Rao, former CS Joshi and IAS officer Smita Sabharwal based on the report.