Kalki 2898 AD: anticipate a huge pre-release event announcement

Hyderabad: Tollywood is abuzz with anticipation for “Kalki 2898 AD”, a film that promises to be a landmark in Indian cinema. The excitement has reached a fever pitch as the first song from the film is set to be announced today. The song is already generating immense interest as it features the vocal talents of star Diljith Dosanjh.

The film circles are rife with news of an upcoming pre-release event. While the exact date and venue remain under wraps, expectations are high following the success of the recent Bujji & Bhairava event at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, “Kalki 2898 AD” boasts an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The trailer has already captivated audiences, and the production team at Vyjayanthi Movies is gearing up for a series of grand promotional events across Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Amaravati.

The grand pre-release event of “Kalki 2898 AD” is on June 23rd in Amaravati as per the reports.

With a staggering budget of Rs. 600 crores, Kalki 2898 AD is the most expensive Indian film ever made. The anticipation is palpable, and trade analysts are betting on this epic to shatter box office records. Kalki 2898 AD is hit screens on June 27th.