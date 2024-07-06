Kalki 2898 AD sequel: Vijay Deverakonda’s role in confirmed

Hyderabad: There’s no stopping director Nag Ashwin and Prabhas’ epic science fiction film, “Kalki 2898 AD,” from its majestic run at the box office. During its first week in cinema halls, the Prabhas-starrer recorded a cumulative India net collection of Rs 414.85 crore. On its ninth day in theatres, which happened to be a Friday, “Kalki 2898 AD” registered an India nett collection of Rs 17.25 crore, taking its total domestic collections to Rs 432.1 crore.

Nag Ashwin gained national fame after the huge success of “Kalki 2898 AD,” which is now in its second week of release. On 5th July, he met with film journalists to express his happiness about its success.

During the discussion, Nag Ashwin mentioned that celebrities like Dulquer Salmaan, Ram Gopal Varma, and Rajamouli had cameo appearances in the first part of “Kalki 2898 AD.” When asked if more celebrities will appear in the next film, Nag Ashwin said he has not made any decisions yet but hinted that it might be possible.

He clarified that Vijay Deverakonda’s role in the movie is not just a guest appearance but integral to the story. “I cast him for the role of Arjuna, and he will be seen in Arjuna’s role in the sequel,” said Nag Ashwin.

The movie continues to run successfully in theaters, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stunning visual effects. As fans eagerly await the next installment, “Kalki 2898 AD” stands as a testament to the power of visionary filmmaking and compelling storytelling in Indian cinema.