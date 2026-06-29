Kamareddy Police book 73 drunk drivers, collect Rs 88K in fines

Hyderabad: The Kamareddy District Police booked 73 motorists for driving in an inebriated state during special enforcement checks conducted across the district on Sunday, June 28, with courts imposing fines and jail terms on the offenders.

The violators were produced before the court on Monday, June 29, which levied a total fine of Rs 88,700. Of the 73 offenders, 14 were sentenced to one day of imprisonment and one person was awarded two days’ imprisonment.

SP’s warning

Superintendent of Police M Rajesh Chandra said driving under the influence of alcohol was not only a legal offence but a serious threat to human life. He urged motorists to act responsibly, warning that a moment of negligence while intoxicated could have lifelong consequences for both the driver and innocent road users.

“Alcohol may temporarily cloud your vision, but it can leave your family in tears forever,” he said.

The SP appealed to the public never to drive after consuming alcohol and reiterated that enforcement drives would continue regularly, with strict action taken against those found violating traffic laws.