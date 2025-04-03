Kancha Gachibowli land row: BRS members booked for ‘misinformation’

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) IT cell in-charge Manne Krishank and Dileep Konatham for allegedly spreading misinformation and misrepresenting the ongoing land row at Kancha Gachibowli over the last week in the city. The two BRS leaders and others were booked by the Gachibowli police based on a complaint lodged by NSUI leader B Arundwaj Reddy.

According to the complaint, the National Student Union of India (student wing of the Congress) leader stated that the BRS on its social media handles on April 2 has posted edited videos on the Kancha Gachibowli land issue. Reddy alleged that the videos were posted with a “malicious intention to cause public unrest and provoke the student community /agitating groups to cause breach of peace by morphing the photos and videos of university of Hyderabad land with unverified information”.

The BRS leaders have been booked under section 353(1) (b), 353 (1) (c) and others under the BNC accordingly. On Thursday, students of University of Hyderabad continued their relay hunger strike in protest against the Telangana government deciding to raze and develop 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli. The land parcel, which has biodiversity, flor and fauna, one belonged to the UoH campus, but was given away to the state in 2003, which was then leased out to another company.

The state was handed over the 400 acres by the Telangana high court last year, after which it decided that the land will be cleared. Last week, the government sent JCBs to the land, which was immediately met with protests by students. The BRS and other opposition leaders have also lashed out at the state government over its decision.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, April 3 said that the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli land will be converted into an Eco park when the party regains power. KTR said that the BRS has decided to convert the 400-acre land, which the Telangana government views as real estate, into an eco park after regaining power in three years.

He said, “Today, anyone falling for Revanth Reddy’s false promises and planning to buy even an inch of Kancha Gachibowli land should know this: I promise we will take back the entire land, develop it like Central Park in Manhattan, New York, and gift it to Hyderabad.”