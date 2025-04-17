Kancha Gachibowli row: KTR calls for CBI, RBI, SEBI investigation

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, April 17, sought an independent probe into the Kancha Gachibowli land row.

Citing the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee’s (CEC) suggestions, KTR called for a high-level investigation under a sitting judge or central agencies such as the CBI, CVC, SEBI, SFIO, and RBI.

The former Telangana minister termed the Supreme Court’s directives as a victory for students and environmentalists. He praised the Supreme Court bench led by Justice BR Gavai for restoring public faith in the judicial system.

Addressing the media at the Telangana Bhavan, the BRS working president highlighted that the CEC had expressed the need for an independent commission to investigate the Kancha Gachibowli issue.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who earlier accused the Congress government of imposing RR (Rahul-Revanth) tax in Telangana, failed to act on it, he warned that if the PM did not respond, he too would become complicit in this environmental and financial issue.

“If there is no response by the end of the month, we will take this matter to the central agencies and the people,” he added.

“You had no hesitation in commenting on bulldozers at the University of Hyderabad. But why are you not taking any action?” he asked Modi.

The BRS working president also slammed chief minister A Revanth Reddy for lacking self-respect.

“Any self-respecting chief minister would resign after such severe judicial remarks,” he said, ridiculing Revanth’s statement that there were no deer in Kancha Gachibowli, only some ‘cunning foxes’.

“The court has now identified who those jackals are,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao found fault with the chief minister for making some key officials, including IAS and forest department officers, scapegoats for actions ordered from the top. He suggested that Revanth Reddy own up responsibility for his actions and come out clean.

“Unlike Revanth Reddy, I stood up and took responsibility in the Formula-E case. Why can’t he do the same now?” he challenged.

However, he condemned recent police crackdowns, stating that some officers were acting like a private army of Revanth Reddy. He warned of legal consequences for officials who filed cases based on social media posts and reposts of Kancha Gachibowli biodiversity, stating that his party would approach the Supreme Court if needed.

“Will they now file a case on Justice BR Gavai too?” he asked sarcastically.

The former minister charged the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) with illegally mortgaging 400 acres of government land to raise Rs.10,000 crore, calling it financial fraud.

“Without land ownership, how did they obtain loans? Isn’t this a case of cheating financial institutions? If the Centre does not act, it too is complicit,” he said.

He also ridiculed Congress Lok Sabha leader Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier promised to stand with the Telangana people in distress. “Now that his party is in power, why is he silent? Where is Rahul when his government is bulldozing forest lands?” he questioned.

Referring to the Central Empowered Committee’s report, the former Telangana minister reiterated that public lands should neither be mortgaged nor leased. “The Congress government has violated all environmental norms. We have submitted evidence, and if ignored, we will expose this collusion nationally,” he warned. He also ridiculed the Chief Minister for mortgaging a water body in the Kancha Gachibowli land, stating that only a fool would allow such actions.

Criticising the Congress for its double standards, he said, “They cry foul when ED acts against them, but were silent when CBI was misused under UPA. Let the Congress clarify – is ED good or bad?”

Responding to recent remarks by BRS MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy over increasing requests to overthrow the Congress government, Rama Rao stated that the party did not believe in overthrowing governments. However, he admitted that the public outrage against the Congress regime was growing, with many people approaching the BRS to fund a movement to end the misrule.

“We don’t believe in overthrowing governments, but when the people rise as in Bangladesh, even dictators fall. However, we want Revanth Reddy to complete his term – not because we support him, but because then people would never vote for Congress again for the next 20 years,” he said.