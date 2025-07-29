Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan, a famous actor and the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is now busy promoting his new movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He usually stays away from interviews and movie events. But this time, he surprised everyone by taking part in several promotions and media talks. In one fun interview, he played a rapid-fire game where he had to choose between different actresses. This video has now gone viral.

Pawan’s Choice Goes Viral

In the video, Pawan was asked to pick between Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, and Kiara Advani. At first, he picked Kriti Sanon. But when the choice was between Kriti and Kangana Ranaut, he quickly chose Kangana.

Power Star @PawanKalyan rapid fire with @thehauterrfly on which co actress would he want's to share screen with 😍 pic.twitter.com/60NKSbfhDH — శ్రీ రామ్ 👉 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐤 🇮🇳 (@JSPSriram) July 28, 2025

He said Kangana’s performance as Indira Gandhi in the movie Emergency was very strong, and that’s why he would like to work with her. He also chose Kangana over Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Only Sridevi, his all-time favorite, came before Kangana.

Kangana Reacts

Kangana was very happy to hear Pawan’s praise. She shared the video on her Instagram story with folded hands and heart emojis. It clearly showed she felt thankful and excited.

What’s Next for Both Stars

Kangana will soon be seen in a Tamil thriller with R. Madhavan. Pawan Kalyan has upcoming movies like They Call Him OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.