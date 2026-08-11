Kangana calls Naseeruddin Shah ‘lomdi’ amid student protest row

The row began after Naseeruddin criticised celebrities who remained silent during the recent student protests

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Kangana and Naseeruddin Shah during a public event or protest.
Instagram - Naseeruddin Shah & Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: What began as a debate over Bollywood’s silence on student protests has now turned into an all-out war of words. Kangana Ranaut has entered the Naseeruddin Shah-Piyush Mishra controversy, and as expected, she did not hold back.

The row began after Naseeruddin criticised celebrities who remained silent during the recent student protests. Using a sharp analogy, the veteran actor said that a dog holding a bone in its mouth cannot bark and would speak only after the bone falls or breaks its teeth.

The remark later returned to haunt Naseeruddin when Piyush Mishra joined students protesting over JPSC and JSSC-related issues in Ranchi. Taking a veiled dig at the veteran actor, Piyush asked, “Iss waqt woh kaun kutte hain jinke muh mein haddi hai?”

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Backing Piyush, Kangana shared a strongly worded post and turned Naseeruddin’s own analogy against him.

“Sach toh yeh hai har koi kisi na kisi ka kutta hai,” she wrote, adding that she takes pride in protecting and fighting for the country whose “roti” she eats.

Kangana then directly targeted Naseeruddin and wrote, “Nasir Saab khaate toh iss desh ka hain lekin ladte padosi desh ke liye hain.”

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The BJP MP did not stop there. She said that being compared to a dog is a compliment in today’s time because loyalty and cuteness have become rare. Delivering her final blow, Kangana added, “I’d rather be a dog than a lomdi like Nasiruddin.”

Her explosive post has added fresh fuel to the controversy, turning a discussion about celebrity silence into a bitter and deeply personal Bollywood clash. Naseeruddin Shah has not publicly responded to Kangana’s remarks at the time of writing.

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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