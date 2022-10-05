Kangana celebrates Dussehra with CRPF personnel, performs shastra pooja

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with her upcoming directorial ‘Emergency’, celebrated the festival of Dussehra with CRPF jawans (personnel) on Wednesday.

The actress took to her social media to share pictures of the shastra pooja (Hindu tradition of worshipping the weapons) on the occasion of Dussehra along with CRPF jawans.

Also Read Tanzanian social media influencer Kili Paul all set to enter Bigg Boss 16

She shared the pictures in the story section of her Instagram. She wrote on the pictures, “Desh ki jo raksha karte hain, Ishwar unke raksha kare (May the Almighty take care of those who protect our nation).”

Kangana further mentioned in her social media pictures: “Dharm se aap chahe Jo bhi ho lekin jo karm se Kshatriya hai unhe Vijayadashami pe sirf ek he Sandesh, Vijaybhavaa (One may follow any religion, but those who are Kshatriya by deed, I have only one message for them, may you win at everything in life).”