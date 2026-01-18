Kangana Ranaut and AR Rahman clash: A new Bollywood controversy takes center stage

Bollywood is buzzing again, and this time the spotlight is on a sharp exchange between actor-director Kangana Ranaut and music maestro AR Rahman. In a fiery social media post, Kangana called Rahman “the most hateful and prejudiced” person she has encountered, accusing him of refusing to meet her for her film Emergency and labeling the project as “propaganda.”

Emergency, directed by and starring Kangana, is a historical drama based on India’s Emergency period in the 1970s. Kangana revealed that she had approached Rahman to compose music for the film, hoping his iconic touch would elevate the project. However, she claimed he declined to even meet her, dismissing the film before hearing her vision. This, according to Kangana, deeply hurt her as an artist.

Her post did not stop there. She expressed disappointment that someone she admired for years could make judgments without understanding the story. She also mentioned that several respected critics and leaders had appreciated Emergency, yet Rahman allegedly chose to stay away because of preconceived notions.

This controversy comes soon after Rahman made headlines for commenting that the Hindi film industry has become “communal,” a statement that triggered mixed reactions across the industry. While Rahman later clarified that his words were misunderstood and he never intended to offend anyone, Kangana’s reaction has now added fuel to the ongoing debate.

Fans are divided. Some support Kangana’s bold stand and honesty, while others feel private professional matters should not be aired publicly. Meanwhile, Rahman has not directly responded to Kangana’s remarks.

As Bollywood watches closely, this clash highlights the growing intersection of art, ideology, and personal beliefs in the film world. One thing is certain the conversation is far from over.