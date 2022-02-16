Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor visit Gurudwara Bangla Sahib for blessings

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 16th February 2022 8:54 pm IST
Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor visit Gurudwara Bangla Sahib for blessings

New Delhi: Actor Kangana Ranaut and producer Ekta Kapoor visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in the capital on Wednesday to seek blessings for their upcoming reality show ‘Lock Upp’.

In the pictures posted on the official Instagram handle of Kapoor’s company ALTBalaji, Kangana looked beautiful, dressed in a royal blue suit. Ekta opted for a pastel green suit.

Image
Image

Kangana will be hosting the upcoming show, in which 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock-up for months and will be stripped of their amenities.

MS Education Academy

Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premieres on ALTBalaji and MX Player on February 27.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button