Kangana Ranaut races ahead of Cong’s Vikramadtiya Singh in Mandi

Mandi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is a BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh was leading with over 30,000 votes.

According to the Election Commission’s early trends, Kangana is leading with 35,656 votes against Vikramaditya Singh, the Congress candidate.

Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections took place in the final phase on June 1.

After casting her vote on Saturday, Kangana appealed to the people to “take part in the festival of democracy and exercise their right to vote.” “I am hopeful that the people of Mandi will bless me, and we will get all four seats of the state,” she said.

Amid tight security, the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was underway on Tuesday.