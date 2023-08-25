Kanhaiya Lal murder: Accused told to attend hearing physically on Sept 11

Jaipur: The arguments in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case could not take place on Friday in the special NIA court as all the nine accused in the case could not join the hearing through videoconferencing from Ajmer High Security Jail.

The court fixed September 11 as the date for hearing the case and directed that all the accused be physically brought to the court.

The court hear the bail applications of two accused Mohammad Javed and Farhad alias Babla on August 28.

Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered by slitting his throat by Mohammed Riyaz Attari and Gaus Mohammed on June 28, 2022.

Since taking over the probe on June 29, 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested nine accused — Mohsin, Asif, Mohd Mohsin, Wasim Ali, Farhad Mohd Shaikh alias Babla, Mohd Javed, Mohd Riaz Attari, Mohammed Riyaz Attari and Gaus Mohammed. Two accused — Salman and Abu Ibrahim, residents of Karachi, are absconding.