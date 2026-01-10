Kantara: Chapter 1 enters Oscars 2026 race; List of all 6 Indian films

Indian cinema has another reason to celebrate. Rishab Shetty’s much-awaited filmKantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 has been declared eligible for Best Picture consideration at the upcoming Academy Awards. The announcement has sparked excitement across social media, with fans thrilled to see a culturally rooted Indian story gaining global attention.

Meeting the Oscars Rulebook

Reports say Kantara: Chapter 1 has fulfilled all Academy requirements, including a theatrical run in US markets and compliance with inclusion standards. This makes it officially eligible for Best Picture consideration a significant milestone for a film inspired by Indian folklore and traditions.

India’s Strong Presence in the Oscars Race

Kantara is not alone in the competition. Other Indian films declared eligible this year include Homebound, Sister Midnight, Tourist Family, Tanvi The Great, and Narasimha. These titles represent diverse storytelling from intimate human dramas to family entertainers and mythological spectacles. Their presence reflects the growing confidence and variety of Indian cinema on the world stage.

The Wait for Nominations Begins

Eligibility does not guarantee a nomination, but it is an important first step. Official nominations will be announced on January 22, and film lovers are eager to see whether any Indian film will make the final list.

A Franchise That Made History

The Kantara franchise has already created a strong impact. The first film became a surprise blockbuster, praised for its gripping narrative, powerful performances, and its celebration of Karnataka’s folk culture. Its unforgettable ritual climax remains widely talked about.

Rooted Stories on a Global Stage

For Indian audiences, this recognition feels special. It proves that stories born from local soil, tradition, and raw emotion can travel across borders and find space on cinema’s biggest global platform. All eyes are now on January 22.