Hyderabad: After the massive success of KGF and Kantara, Kannada cinema has grown into a pan-India force. Kantara in particular became a cultural phenomenon in 2022, winning praise for its raw storytelling and spiritual depth.

Following that success, its upcoming prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, has become one of the most hyped films in Indian cinema. Fans across languages are eagerly waiting to witness Rishab Shetty’s vision unfold on screen once again.

The Viral ‘No Meat, No Alcohol’ Pledge

Amidst this excitement, a surprising social media trend caught everyone’s attention. A poster claiming that audiences must take a pledge before watching Kantara: Chapter 1 began circulating online. Called the “Kantara Sankalpa,” it asked fans to refrain from alcohol, smoking, and non-vegetarian food until they experienced the film in theatres.

A Google form even promised participants a “certificate of participation.” Because the poster carried the film’s official logo and design style, many believed it to be an official directive from the makers.

Rishab Shetty Clears the Air

Director and lead actor Rishab Shetty quickly addressed the matter. He stated that the poster was fake and had nothing to do with the production house. Speaking at the trailer launch, Shetty said he was shocked when he saw the post and immediately confirmed with the team that it was false.

He emphasized that food and lifestyle choices are personal matters, and no one has the right to dictate them. According to Shetty, such fake campaigns often appear when a film is trending, created only to draw attention. The fan page behind the post later deleted it and issued an apology.

Grand Release Ahead

Despite this controversy, anticipation for Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to rise. Backed by Hombale Films, the movie will release worldwide on October 2, 2025, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and English.

Featuring Rishab Shetty in a fierce warrior role alongside Rukmini Vasanth, with music by B Ajaneesh Loknath and visuals by Arvind S Kashyap, the prequel promises to be another powerful cinematic experience from Kannada cinema.