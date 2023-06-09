Kapil Sharma’s HUGE fee for stage shows and events revealed

Mumbai: Kapil Sharma is undoubtedly India’s most famous comedian. He started his career with the comedy reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and rose to fame after winning it. The stand-up comedian launched his show, Comedy Nights with Kapil in 2013. Kapil is also an actor, television show host, actor, dubbing artist, producer, and singer. He made his Bollywood debut with the film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

Kapil Sharma (Instagram)

Famous Pakistani comedian Iftikhar Thakur appeared on Nadir Ali’s podcast recently and couldn’t stop praising the Indian comic. He said, “Kapil is very down to earth. If you speak to him or meet him, you won’t realise he is such a big star. He should have an attitude since he is a star, but he doesn’t. When you meet him, you will feel like he is your childhood friend. He gives a hug and immediately, you are relaxed.”

The podcast host then asked Thakur if he knew how much Kapil Sharma charges for his stage shows, the comic replied that Kapil must be taking Rs 5 crores per show. He further added, “He can because he is worth it.”

Kapil along with his costars, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda often travel to international locations to perform gigs. He was recently seen in Nandita Das’ Zwigato. Even though the film was a box office flop, the comic received critical acclaim for his performance.