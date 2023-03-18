Kapil Sharma’s net worth, monthly income, properties and more

Mumbai: Comedian, actor, and television host Kapil Sharma is known for his wit and humor, and has gained a huge fan following over the years. Kapil is currently ruling headlines for his recently released movie ‘Zwigato’ that is receiving rave reviews and critics have been lauding the slice-of-life drama. He also runs the super successful comedy and celebrity chat show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ that airs every week.

With his talent and hard work, he has earned a substantial net worth and enjoys a lavish lifestyle. In this article, we will take a closer look at the comedian’s net worth, monthly income, house, cars and more.

Kapil Sharma’s Net Worth

According to several media reports, the stand-up comedian has a net worth of over Rs 300 crores. Recently, during his interview with Aaj Tak, Kapil was asked about the claims of his net worths, to which he said, “I have also lost a lot of money… But, truthfully, I don’t think about all this. I know that I have a house, a car and that’s all that matters. Even today, I still think of myself as a middle-class salaried man. I don’t spend much on myself. My wife brings things for me because she comes from a rich background. I am not like that. I want myself to become more expensive.”

Monthly And Annual Income

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Kapil Sharma’s annual income is more than Rs 30 crore, and his monthly income is over Rs. 3 crore. He charges Rs. 50 lakh to host per episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, which makes him one of the highest paid TV hosts in India.

Kapil Sharma (Instagram)

Kapil Sharma is a proud owner of various valuable possessions, successful businesses, high-end automobiles, and luxurious properties which justifies his opulent lifestyle.

Kapil Sharma’s Properties

Kapil owns a luxurious apartment in Andheri West, one of the poshest areas in Mumbai. We often get to see glimpses of his abode on his social media handle.

Apart from this, he is also a proud owner of palatial farm house in Punjab.

Kapil Sharma Car Collection

Vanity Van (Rs 5.5 crore)

Mercedes Benz S350

Range Rover Evoque

Volvo XC90