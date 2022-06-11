Kapil Sharma’s total fee for 80 episodes of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show 3’

Mumbai: One of the most-talked-about and loved comedians on the Indian television, Kapil Sharma, bid us adieu on TV on June 5 as his long-running series ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘ came to an end. First aired in 2016, the comedy chat show had become an integral part of every average Indian’s weekend. In the 6 years of the show, Kapil donned many hats as a comedian, host, and interviewer and he will be sorely missed by his fans as a small-town comedian who made it big.

Kapil Sharma was already deemed a star comedian ever since he joined The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, but what really made him an overnight star was Comedy Nights With Kapil which began in 2013. Following his success, his fee per episode has been through a lot of fluctuations and reportedly he is one of the highest-paid comedians in India.

Well, let’s have a look at Kapil’s total earnings from season 3 of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Kapil Sharma’s fee per episode

Kapil was reportedly charging Rs 30 lakh per episode till its 2nd season. When the 3rd season kickstarted, several reports claimed that he has hiked his fee per episode to Rs 50 lakhs. So, he charged Rs. 1 crore per week.

Kapil Sharma’s total earnings

Season 3 of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ had a total of 80 episodes and if we roughly calculate, Kapil took home a whopping Rs. 40 crore from the show. Quite a heavy amount isn’t it?

On the professional front, Kapil along with his team including Chanda Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Kiki Sharda, and Sumona Chakravarti will be touring in US and Canada for the next few months. Furthermore, according to a report in Bollywood Life, he will apparently return to an OTT platform with his show.