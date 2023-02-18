Karachi attack triggers nationwide red alert, travel advisories & investigation

Islamabad: The terror attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO) has raised many questions over the security situation and immediate response capabilities of security personnel as the country goes into a red alert with foreign dignitaries issuing travel advisories and warning their diplomats in the country.

Following the Friday night attack, which was claimed by the re-emerging Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group, the US has urged its diplomats and citizens to exercise increased caution, advising them to avoid the affected area.

“We as US citizens to exercise heightened caution, avoid the area, and notify friends and family of your safety,” stated a tweet by the American Consulate in Karachi.

Three terrorists stormed the KPO, located at the main Shahrae Faisal road in the port city, and surrounded by important and presumably highly secure areas of the armed forces.

The terrorists were not only able to enter inside the police compound, but they were able to reach up to the top floors and the roof top, killing at least four people and engaging the security forces for at least three long hours of gun battle.

As per details, all six attackers were heavily armed with ammunition and were wearing suicide vests, one of who blew himself up on the roof of the compound, while the others were eliminated through a joint operation by the police, rangers and the army.

An immediate investigation was launched after clearance of the KPO compound by the security forces on the attack. In a latest, security forces have identified at least two of the terrorists involved in the KPO attack.

As per latest details, two of three attacks hailed from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The terrorist who blew himself up on the roof of the police compound was identified as Kifayatullah, son of Miraz Ali Khan and resident of Wanda Amir, Lakki Marwat, KP.

The second terrorist was identified as Zala Noor, who hailed from North Wazirsitan, KP.

As per police sources, the compound suffered serious damage during the attack as many walls were marked with bullets while windows and doors have been destroyed.

As the suicide bomber detonated himself on the stairs of the compound, adjacent to the elevator, major damage was caused on the fourth floor of the building.

“Because of the explosion, the elevator has also become inoperable, while important office records and equipment are scattered everywhere. The plaster, tiles of the walls have also been torn off,” said an official of the police department.

After the KPO attack, security across the federal capital Islamabad has been put on high alert.

Additional security posts have been installed and thorough checking of all vehicles going in and out of the capital is being done.

Moreover, special deployment of additional security has also been called on for the government offices, located in the Red Zone, including the diplomatic enclave, housing foreign embassies.