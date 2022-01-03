Karachi Bakery fined Rs 10000 for selling stale packed sweets

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has imposed a fine of Rs ten thousand on Karachi Bakery for selling stale packed sweets that had fungus.

The bakery was booked after a customer reported the incident to the GHMC on Twitter. The customer bought a packed box of Mysore Pak from the bakery’s branch in Khajaguda on December 29. When he opened the box of sweets for consumption, he noticed that they had gone stale with fungus growing on them.

The civic body responded and assured him that the authorities had been informed and appropriate action would be taken.

The Circle Assistant Medical Officer, KS Ravi, and Food Contamination Control Officer Surya visited the branch of the bakery in Khajaguda and found it in violation of COVID-19 rules along with a lack of sanitation, improper waste disposal and sewerage system, and use of plastics.

An official of the bakery told Siasat.com earlier that an investigation is underway and efforts are being made to determine how the customer received the sweets with fungus. “Necessary action will be taken to see that this doesn’t repeat itself,” he said.