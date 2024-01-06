Karan Johar removes Alia Bhatt from his next BIG movie?

Mumbai: Karan Johar, well-known for his close bond with Alia Bhatt, has faced criticism in the past for favouritism. However, recently rumours were rife that Karan might have excluded Alia from his upcoming movie, sparking speculation about a change in their professional collaboration.

A few media reports claimed that KJo had replaced Alia Bhatt with Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming movie Dulhania 3. It was said that the filmmaker was teaming up with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for the third instalment of the successful Dulhania franchise.

The rumours gained momentum after Karan hinted at a major collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor on his talk show, Koffee With Karan.

However, Karan Johar took to social media to address these speculations, urging the media not to make assumptions about film projects until official announcements are made.

Karan Johar’s Official Statement

Addressing the ongoing rumors and Karan said, ”Every morning I wake upto news that is not an official confirmation by Dharma productions… Would request members of the media to please not conjecture about the continuance of a franchise or the beginning of one! We will give details when the time and plans are formulated and fructified! We are humbled by the excitement shown to our future films but would love to have accuracy instead of speculation… Respectfully, Karan Johar.”

The Dulhania series kicked off in 2014 with “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania,” starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, which became a massive box office hit. The success continued with the sequel, “Badrinath Ki Dulhania,” in 2017, grossing over Rs 200 crore. The rom-com franchise has been one of Dharma Productions’ most successful ventures. As of now, the official details about the cast and continuation of the Dulhania series remain undisclosed.