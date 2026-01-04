Karan Johar returns to family drama: is K3G2 coming soon?

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar, known for his iconic family dramas, is all set to return to the director’s chair with a grand family drama. The movie, which is currently in pre-production, has generated significant buzz as it is said to have a storyline similar to his 2001 cult classic, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (K3G). Fans are eagerly speculating whether the film will be titled Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham 2, though no official confirmation has been made yet.

Karan Johar’s Big Return

After the success of his romantic family comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Karan Johar is venturing back into the family drama genre. Sources suggest that the upcoming film will be his biggest project yet, with a scale larger than any of his previous works. The story is expected to feature a strong emotional and romantic core, similar to K3G.

Possible Sequel to “Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham”

While some insiders are hinting that this film might be a sequel to Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, the official title remains uncertain. The original film, released in 2001, featured a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan. It became a huge success and remains a beloved classic. If the sequel materializes, it will be interesting to see how Karan Johar balances nostalgia with fresh storytelling.

The film’s pre-production is set to begin by mid-2026, with filming scheduled to start towards the end of the same year. The movie will reportedly have two male and two female leads. Although casting details are still under wraps, the excitement around the film’s cast is palpable.

The anticipation surrounding Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham 2 is massive, and Karan Johar’s fans are eager to see how he adapts his family drama formula for modern audiences. The success of his films often depends on music, and if the soundtrack strikes the right chord, the film could achieve great success.