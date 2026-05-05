Hyderabad: The Met Gala 2026, held at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, celebrated this year’s theme, “Costume Art.” The event brought together global stars, and Indian celebrities made a remarkable mark with outfits that blended art, fashion, and tradition. From Bollywood icons to business leaders, their red carpet looks reflected Indian heritage in a modern, artistic way.

1. Ananya Birla

Entrepreneur Ananya Birla impressed with a dramatic black couture ensemble by Robert Wun. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her outfit featured a structured silhouette with a peplum jacket. The highlight was a metallic face mask created by artist Subodh Gupta, giving the look a futuristic and artistic edge.

2. Isha Ambani

Businesswoman Isha Ambani chose a handwoven gold-thread sari by designer Gaurav Gupta. The outfit combined traditional craftsmanship with modern design. A diamond-studded blouse and a structured cape enhanced the elegance. The sari was handcrafted by over 50 artisans, taking more than 1,200 hours to complete, reflecting the depth of Indian couture.

3. Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar made his Met Gala debut in a custom Manish Malhotra outfit. The ensemble featured a hand-painted cape inspired by Raja Ravi Varma, along with zardozi embroidery, lotus motifs, and swans. Johar said the outfit was a tribute to Indian art and cinema, bringing cultural storytelling to a global stage.

4. Jaipur Royalty

Jaipur royalty also attended the gala. Princess Gauravi Kumari transformed her grandmother Maharani Gayatri Devi’s sari into a flowing gown. Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh wore a velvet coat inspired by Rajasthani craftsmanship. Their looks combined royal heritage with contemporary style.

5. Manish Malhotra

Designer Manish Malhotra made a statement in a black bandhgala with a dramatic cape embroidered with the signatures of his artisans. His outfit highlighted Mumbai’s spirit and the skilled hands behind Indian fashion.

6. Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla wore a sculptural floral outfit by Marc Quinn layered over a white Dolce & Gabbana gown, creating a bold look.

7. Sudha Reddy

Sudha Reddy’s Manish Malhotra ensemble drew inspiration from Kalamkari art, featuring intricate embroidery and a 550-carat tanzanite necklace.

8. Diya Mehta Jatia

Fashion consultant Diya Mehta Jatia chose a Mayyur Girotra design, combining gold and silver Kanjivaram silk with layered shola work. The look represented Bengal’s artisanal heritage in a couture form.

The 2026 Met Gala showed how Indian celebrities continue to bring culture, art, and craftsmanship to international fashion, making a strong impression on the world stage.