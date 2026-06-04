Karan Johar unfollows Bollywood, but keeps 4 Pakistani actors

Despite removing several prominent Bollywood names, Karan continues to follow four Pakistani actors

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2026 12:45 pm IST
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Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Karan Johar (Instagram)

Mumbai: Since dramatically unfollowing nearly all Bollywood celebrities on Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar has once again become the centre of online discussion. While the director described the move as part of a “digital detox,” fans have now noticed an interesting detail in his following list.

Despite removing several prominent Bollywood names, Karan continues to follow four Pakistani actors. They are Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar and Imran Abbas. This has sparked curiosity among social media users, with many wondering about the reason behind the selective follow list.

Interestingly, Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar and Imran Abbas have all worked in projects associated with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions in the past. Mahira Khan, although never professionally linked with Karan, made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

Subhan Bakery

As of now, Karan Johar has not offered any explanation regarding his choice to continue following these Pakistani stars.

However, the unexpected discovery has certainly caught the attention of fans and added a new twist to his recent social media cleanse.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2026 12:45 pm IST

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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