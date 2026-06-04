Mumbai: Since dramatically unfollowing nearly all Bollywood celebrities on Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar has once again become the centre of online discussion. While the director described the move as part of a “digital detox,” fans have now noticed an interesting detail in his following list.

Despite removing several prominent Bollywood names, Karan continues to follow four Pakistani actors. They are Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar and Imran Abbas. This has sparked curiosity among social media users, with many wondering about the reason behind the selective follow list.

Interestingly, Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar and Imran Abbas have all worked in projects associated with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions in the past. Mahira Khan, although never professionally linked with Karan, made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

As of now, Karan Johar has not offered any explanation regarding his choice to continue following these Pakistani stars.

However, the unexpected discovery has certainly caught the attention of fans and added a new twist to his recent social media cleanse.