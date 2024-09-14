Karan Johar’s The Traitors: Full list of 13 confirmed contestants

Mumbai: While fans eagerly await Bigg Boss 18, another highly anticipated reality show is set to make its mark is Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors. The show is slated to debut soon on Amazon Prime Video with its unique concept and star-studded lineup. Several details about the show, from its format to celebrity contestants, have been making waves online.

Now, the official list of 14 confirmed contestants for The Traitors Season 1 has been revealed, and it features a diverse mix of celebrities from different entertainment backgrounds.

The Traitors Contestants List

Karan Kundrra Jannat Zubair Casting director Mukesh Chhabra Jasmine Bhasin Raj Kundra Rapper Raftaar Comedian Harsh Gujral Uorfi Javed Sahil Salathia Ashish Vidyarthi Sudhanshu Pandey Fashion critic Sufi Anshula Kapoor

The show is currently being shot in the picturesque locale of Jaisalmer, and the shoot will last for approximately 14 days. What makes The Traitors stand out is its thrilling concept where contestants will be divided into two groups: the ‘faithful’ and the ‘traitors’. The twist? The traitors will secretly work together to eliminate the faithful, while the faithful must identify and expose the traitors in order to survive and win the game.

Viewers can expect intense mind games, betrayals, and strategic gameplay as contestants navigate alliances and deceptions. Who is your favorite celebrity contestant? Comments below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on The Traitors.