Karan Kundrra and Gauahar Khan reveal top 3 names from Bigg Boss OTT

Mumbai: The excitement among fans is palpable as the thrilling finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 approaches. With intense conflicts and surprising revelations among the six remaining participants, the show, hosted by the charismatic Salman Khan, has kept viewers on the edge of their seats. With only one week left, online platforms are buzzing with fans rallying behind their favourite contenders, intensifying the competition.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 Karan Kundra Top 3 Favourites

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Bigg Boss fan Karan Kundrra recently shared his top three picks for the show’s potential winners. Karan’s first pick is YouTuber sensation Elvish Yadav, a wildcard entry who has managed to shake things up inside the house and earned Karan’s respect. Karan is confident that Elvish’s commanding presence will propel him to the top.

Karan’s second selection is Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, who has won the hearts of the audience with his genuine and authentic gameplay since the beginning of the season. His genuine demeanour has made him a fan favourite among viewers.

Finally, Karan’s third pick is the vivacious Jiya Shankar, who has shown unwavering determination to win since day one. Karan was deeply impressed by her competitive spirit and dedication.

Karan Kundrra is looking forward to the grand finale and the crowning of the winner with these three contenders in his corner.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 Gauahar Khan Top 3 Favourites

As Bigg Boss OTT 2 approaches its grand finale, Gauahar Khan, the season 7 winner, has shared her top picks in a video on her social media. Pooja Bhatt is ranked first in her rankings as the most likely winner. Gauahar praises Pooja’s journey and elevates her to the forefront due to her outstanding performance.

Manisha Rani, Gauahar’s second favourite, admires her distinct accent and highlights her consistent purity of heart throughout the season. Manisha’s authenticity is praised by the actress.

In an interesting twist, Gauahar reveals a tie for third place, where she supports both Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan on YouTube. She values their contributions and believes they are equally deserving of the position.

Gauahar Khan’s insights into her top picks demonstrate her deep involvement in the show, and her mention of closely following the season via Jio Cinema‘s 24-hour live streaming adds to the excitement leading up to the grand finale.

As the pulsating finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 approaches, the rallying cries of celebrities and former contestants alike heighten the excitement. The grand finale promises an electrifying conclusion to a season marked by drama, camaraderie, and fierce determination, with a medley of favourites and a tapestry of twists.