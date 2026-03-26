Mumbai: Have Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash gotten married secretly? That’s what the rumours on internet are telling about the television industry’s IT couple and as fans can’t keep calm.

Once again, social media is flooded with speculation about the duo’s wedding. The buzz started after some users on X (formerly Twitter) shared the images along with congratulatory messages. One user wrote that the couple should keep things private until it becomes permanent, while also wishing them for a new chapter in life.

Keep it private until it's permanent 🧿❤️



congratulations @kkundrra @itsmetejasswi, best wishes for unlocking new chapter of your lives 🥰 pic.twitter.com/hEKwsfGkmQ — 1D_tuk_ a_chonce (@1d_tuk) March 25, 2026

As these posts gained traction, fans began speculating that the two had indeed gotten married.

However, there is no official confirmation from Karan Kundrra or Tejasswi Prakash regarding these claims. The viral posts remain unverified, and the couple has not reacted to the rumours so far.

Interestingly, this is not the first time such speculation has surfaced. Similar wedding rumours about the couple have gone viral multiple times in the past, and Karan has often dismissed them.

Karan and Tejasswi’s love story began inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, hosted by Salman Khan. What started as a friendship gradually turned into a relationship, and since then, the two have been one of television’s most loved couples.

Meanwhile, their close friend and actor Prince Narula recently hinted at their wedding plans during an interview. He mentioned that Karan might get married after completing a work commitment. Adding to this, Tejasswi herself had earlier addressed the rumours in 2025, saying that 2026 is being considered for their wedding, but nothing has been finalised yet.

For now, fans continue to speculate, while everyone waits for an official word from the couple.