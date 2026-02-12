Prince Narula confirms Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash’s wedding

The couple’s love story began on Bigg Boss 15 in 2021, and they have remained one of television’s most popular pairs ever since.

Published: 12th February 2026
Prince Narula, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash pose together during a wedding event.
Popular TV personalities Prince Narula, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash attend a wedding celebration, sharing joyful moments.

Mumbai: Wedding bells may finally be ringing for actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, with 2026 emerging as the likely year for their much-awaited marriage. The buzz gained momentum after their close friend and fellow actor Prince Narula dropped a major hint about their wedding plans during a latest interview.

In conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, Prince Narula spilled the beans on Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s wedding plans. When the host asked when his close friend Karan would be getting married, Prince replied, ‘Woh ek show ke baad karenge shaadi, ek commitment hai uske baad.’ Yuvika then jumped in excitedly and asked, ‘Kahin show pe toh shaadi nahi kar rahe hain?’ To this, Prince responded, ‘Pata nahi, shayad ho sakta hai.’”

Excitement grew further as rumours suggested that Karan and Tejasswi might tie the knot on the upcoming season of Pati Patni Aur Panga. Social media has since been abuzz with fans celebrating the news and waiting eagerly for an official confirmation.

What Tejasswi Prakash said

In 2025, Tejasswi Prakash addressed the wedding rumours on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast. The actress confirmed that 2026 is being considered for the wedding, saying, “We are talking about it, but let’s see.” She also shared that Karan had wanted to get married as early as 2022, but her mother advised them to spend more time together in the real world before taking the big step.

Although wedding rumours around Tejasswi and Karan have been doing the rounds for years, the couple is yet to make a formal announcement. Fans are now eagerly waiting for an official word from the duo.

