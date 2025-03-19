Family confirms Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s wedding

Mumbai: Popular television couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been grabbing headlines for their much-anticipated wedding. The buzz began after Tejasswi recently expressed her preference for a simple court marriage instead of a grand celebration. Now, adding fuel to the excitement, her mother has seemingly confirmed the wedding.

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra’s wedding in 2025

During the recent episode of Celebrity MasterChef, which featured a special family week, Tejasswi’s mother appeared to support her daughter. However, the biggest moment came when host Farah Khan asked, “Shaadi kab hogi?” Without hesitation, Tejasswi’s mother responded, “Issi saal ho jaaegi,” confirming that the wedding will take place this year.

While Farah congratulated Tejasswi, the actress blushed and downplayed the revelation, saying, “Aise kuch baat nahi hui hai.”

Interestingly, this comes just days after Tejasswi herself hinted at a court marriage, stating, “I am not big on that. I am okay with a normal court marriage. Hum log phir ghumenge, phirenge, aish karenge types.”

Tejasswi and Karan, fondly known as TejRan, found love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and have been inseparable ever since. With Tejasswi’s mother confirming the wedding, fans are now eagerly waiting for an official announcement from the couple!