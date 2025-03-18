Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to have a ‘court marriage’

Mumbai: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, fondly known as TejRan, have been setting major relationship goals ever since their love story began in Bigg Boss 15. Their undeniable chemistry, both on-screen and off-screen, has made them one of the most adored couples in the television industry.

While fans eagerly await news of their wedding, Tejasswi’s latest revelation has taken everyone by surprise.

During a recent episode of Celebrity MasterChef, filmmaker Farah Khan quizzed contestants about love and marriage. When asked about her wedding plans with longtime beau Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi had a rather unconventional response. The actress, who hails from a Maharashtrian background, shared that she is not fond of grand wedding festivities and prefers a simple court marriage.

“I am not big on that. I am okay with a normal court marriage. Hum log phir ghumenge, phirenge, aish karenge types,” she said candidly.

With this statement, Tejasswi made it clear that her wedding would be an intimate affair, free from the usual shaadi tam-jham. As expected, TejRan fans are now more eager than ever for the couple to tie the knot and begin their new journey together.