Karan Kundrra’s birthday celebrations in Bigg Boss [Viral Video]

Mumbai: Telly world’s heartthrob Karan Kundrra is one of the well-established actors we have in the entertainment industry. KK, who has been a part of numerous shows, enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting skills and amazing looks. His popularity skyrocketed post his stint in Bigg Boss 15 where he emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Happy Birthday, Karan Kundrra!

Karan, who is known for his good looks, acting prowess, confident and out-spoke nature, is celebrating his birthday today. The actor was spotted celebrating his special day last night with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash, friends and family.

this is how last night celebration looked like. #KaranKundrra #TejRan pic.twitter.com/D9Vh4JHHZR — Charu Jain (@ICharuJain) October 11, 2022

As Karan turned 38 today, an old video of him celebrating his birthday inside Bigg Bos 15 house last year is resurfacing online. The clip is being shared widely among ‘TejRan’ and KK’s fans. Watch it below.

Here's wishing the Wolf of the Bigg Boss, Karan Kundrra 🐺 a very Happy Birthday. Best wishes for all your future endeavours. #BiggBoss_Tak



Throwback Video – How last year @kkundrra celebrated his Birthday inside the BB15 house with all the contestants.pic.twitter.com/CopR6bVfHe — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 10, 2022

More About The Actor

Karan Kundrra became an overnight sensation with his acting debut in Ekta Kapoor’s 2009 show, Kitani Mohabbat Hai alongside Kritika Kamra. He went on to participate in other shows like Sony TV’s Bayttaab Dil Ki Tamanna Hai and Aahat. He even tried his hands at hosting which was widely appreciated. He hosted shows like Gumraah, He Ticket and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He also did reality shows like Roadies and Love School.