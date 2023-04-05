Karan Kundrra’s salary for Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal revealed

Hyderabad: One of the handsome TV actors, Karan Kundrra has amassed a huge fan following especially after appearing in Bigg Boss. Kundra is currently seen in ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ and he again managed to entertain his fans as the daily soap has gained a lot of popularity across India.

The actor plays a werewolf in the series and viewers are loving his character Veer Oberoi. Fans are praising his performance on social media platforms widely and the actor was trending on Twitter too after the latest episode of the series was aired.

Karan Kundrra’s Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Remuneration

Though the role was challenging for Karan Kundra, do you know how he is taking a staggering amount after every episode from the makers? Yes, according to a report in Telly Chakkar, Karan Kundrra is apparently charging Rs 3 lakh per episode for the show.

Talking about his role in the soap opera, Karan Kundrra in an interview with The Telegraph said, “Veer Oberoi is a challenging character because it can easily slip into the caricaturish zone. When someone plays a negative role, they end up making it an all-black antagonist, but that’s not real. There is no Mogambo in real life, and neither are there absolute good guys.”

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal also stars Reem Shaikh, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Vaishnavi Dhanraj.It is currently streamed on Colors TV and Voot.