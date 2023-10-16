Kareena Kapoor among other celebs to headline Sharjah Int’l Book Fair

Abu Dhabi: The 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) is all set to kick off this year on Wednesday, November 1, under the theme ‘We Speak Books’, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
This will take place at the Expo Centre Sharjah till Sunday, November 12.
It is said to be the biggest edition ever, with an impressive collection of 1.5 million titles by more than 2,000 publishers representing 108 different countries.
South Korea will be the guest of honour this year, hosting a cultural program including literary discussions, musical performances, and cooking demonstrations in its national pavilion.
The 42nd edition of SIBF will be celebrating a host of renowned authors, film celebrities, thought leaders, and global influencers, including Nobel Prize laureates and top-selling authors.
The stellar lineup of guests includes American astronaut Sunita Williams, Nobel Prize laureate Wole Soyinka, renowned Algerian writer Ahlam Mosteghanemi, and Indian actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.
International guests at SIBF 2023
- English-born Canadian journalist Malcolm Gladwell
- Indian actress Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Swedish behavioural expert and author Thomas Erikson
- Nigerian playwright and novelist Wole Soyinka
- British-Pakistani novelist and writer Mohsin Hamid
- Czech-Canadian scientist Vaclav Smil
- American astronaut Sunita Williams
- Dutch author Swami Purnachaitanya
- Indian writer Monika Halan
- Egyptian writer and screenwriter Ahmed Mourad
- Lebanese poet Talal Haidar
- Algerian novelist Ahlam Mosteghanemi