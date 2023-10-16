Kareena Kapoor among other celebs to headline Sharjah Int’l Book Fair

Abu Dhabi: The 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) is all set to kick off this year on Wednesday, November 1, under the theme ‘We Speak Books’, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

This will take place at the Expo Centre Sharjah till Sunday, November 12.

Also Read South Korea to be guest of honour at 42nd Sharjah Intl Book Fair

It is said to be the biggest edition ever, with an impressive collection of 1.5 million titles by more than 2,000 publishers representing 108 different countries.

South Korea will be the guest of honour this year, hosting a cultural program including literary discussions, musical performances, and cooking demonstrations in its national pavilion.

⠀

من يوم 1 إلى 12 نوفمبر سيقدم لكم معرض الشارقة الدولي للكتاب تجربة مميزة عن كل عام لكنها أيضاً استثنائية مثل كل عام!⠀

⠀

Embracing the love for books, because we speak books!⠀

⠀

Join us from November 1 to 12 for an unparalleled SIBF experience. This year promises to be… pic.twitter.com/vjeM5qQHUd — Sharjah Book Authority (@SharjahBookAuth) October 16, 2023

The 42nd edition of SIBF will be celebrating a host of renowned authors, film celebrities, thought leaders, and global influencers, including Nobel Prize laureates and top-selling authors.

The stellar lineup of guests includes American astronaut Sunita Williams, Nobel Prize laureate Wole Soyinka, renowned Algerian writer Ahlam Mosteghanemi, and Indian actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

International guests at SIBF 2023

English-born Canadian journalist Malcolm Gladwell

Indian actress Kareena Kapoor Khan

Swedish behavioural expert and author Thomas Erikson

Nigerian playwright and novelist Wole Soyinka

British-Pakistani novelist and writer Mohsin Hamid

Czech-Canadian scientist Vaclav Smil

American astronaut Sunita Williams

Dutch author Swami Purnachaitanya

Indian writer Monika Halan

Egyptian writer and screenwriter Ahmed Mourad

Lebanese poet Talal Haidar

Algerian novelist Ahlam Mosteghanemi