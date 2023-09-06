South Korea to be guest of honour at 42nd Sharjah Intl Book Fair

Abu Dhabi: The 42nd session of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will kick off this year on Wednesday, November 1, and Republic of South Korea will be guest of honour, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

This will take place at the Expo Centre Sharjah till Sunday, November 12.

South Korean pavilion at SIBF 2023 will host a rich cultural program of activities and events that reflect the aesthetics and diversity of Korean culture, which is especially popular among the youth.

Also Read Emirates Draw: Kerala man misses Rs 226 cr lottery by one digit

SIBF’s visitors will have the chance to learn about the history, civilisation and arts of South Korea.

The pavilion will also host several writers and cultural figures from South Korea who will share their experiences and perspectives.

This nomination for Sharjah’s largest cultural event is designed to celebrate the richness of the centuries-old Korean culture and heritage.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Sharjah Literature Authority, said that the emirate is working to consolidate its position as a global cultural centre.

“SIBF has established itself as an exemplary Arab accomplishment, and we are elevating its role to enrich global culture. It has served as a platform for publishers, book industry professionals, and libraries to flourish, build partnerships, and strengthen relationships with their target audience. Moreover, the event has broadened the horizons for newer developments in Arab culture, enabling it to reach broader segments of society,” she added.

In June, South Korea celebrated Sharjah as its guest of honour at the 65th edition of the Seoul International Book Fair.

In 2022, the SIBF brought together more than 2,213 publishers from 95 countries, along with 150 writers and thinkers from 57 countries.

For the second year in a row, it holds the title of the largest book fair in the world in buying and selling copyrights.