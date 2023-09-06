Emirates Draw: Kerala man misses Rs 226 cr lottery by one digit

A 37-year-old Kerala man narrowly missed the grand prize of Dirhams 100 million (Rs 2,26,31,21,000) by just one number but won the second prize of Dirhams 2,50,000 (Rs 56,59,070) in the latest Emirates Draw Mega7.

The winner Rijo Thomas Jose— bagged the mega prize after he picked six out of seven digits of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Jose, who runs his family’s educational institute business, was thrilled to learn that he had won.

He has been participating in Emirates Draw for over a year, and his dream is to win the Dirhams 100 million grand prize.

“If I ever win that grand prize, I want to help students whose parents can’t afford to send them to good schools because of money problems,” he told Emirates organizers.

About Emirates Draw

Emirates Draw gives participants the opportunity to play three games every week to win its grand prize of Dirhams 100 million (Rs 2,26,31,21,000) with the MEGA7 draw which is the largest prize across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

EASY6, a simple weekly draw, offers a grand prize of Dirhams 15 million (33,95,43,753).

Emirates Draw launched its FAST5 game recently which offers participants the fastest route to winning with a single Dirhams 25 (Rs 565) ticket.

Participants not only compete for the impressive grand prize of Dirhams 25,000 every month for the next 25 years, but three participants can also win substantial amounts of Dirhams 75,000 (Rs 16,97,706), Dirhams 50,000 (Rs 11,31,804) and Dirhams 25,000 (Rs 5,65,902) each in the raffle draw.

Participants can participate in the Emirates Draw games by purchasing their tickets from the official website or the application available on both Android and Apple stores.

Upcoming games will be broadcast live across the digital platforms of Emirates Draw including on YouTube, Facebook and the official website.