Grammy winner Sean Paul is coming to Dubai; check date, booking details here

The Grammy-award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar, Sean Paul, is all set to perform a live concert in Dubai on Saturday, October 21.

The singer will grace the Coca-Cola Arena stage at 9 pm UAE time for an electrifying night of infectious beats, pulsating rhythms, and a dancefloor frenzy that only he can deliver.

Paul will perform his top hits such as Get Busy, Temperature, and Got To Luv U.

Fans can expect a musical journey that spans all genres, from reggae anthems to dance tracks that have dominated the top-hits list for years.

The event, organised by Blu Blood, will be Sean Paul’s first appearance in the UAE this year.

Tickets are now on sale for his concert via the Dubai Platinumlist.