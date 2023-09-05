UAE: Sharjah announces 50% discount on municipal fines

Abu Dhabi: The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) on Tuesday, September 5, issued a decision to grant a 50 percent discount on municipal violation fines.

The discount is valid for 90 days and includes all violations issued before September 5.

During its meeting, the SEC discussed many issues related to the progress of government work and plans to provide the emirate with more pioneering services and new development projects.

برئاسة ولي العهد .. "تنفيذي الشارقة" يصدر قراراً يمنح بموجبه خصماً بنسبة 50 % من القيمة الإجمالية للغرامات المالية المترتبة على المخالفات البلدية، التي تم تحريرها قبل صدور القرار، على أن يسري الخصم لمدة 90 يوماً.#الشارقة_للأخبار #الإمارات #الشارقة pic.twitter.com/k19inJ9LLQ — الشارقة للأخبار (@Sharjahnews) September 5, 2023

The Council also issued a decision to pay compensation to homeowners affected by natural disasters in Sharjah.

The SEC also issued a decision to include the Dog Care Center in Sharjah, affiliated with the Environment and Natural Reserves Authority, to the Sharjah Sports Council.