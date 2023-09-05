UAE: Sharjah announces 50% discount on municipal fines

The discount is valid for 90 days and includes all violations issued before September 5.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th September 2023 9:29 pm IST
Sharjah announces 50% discount on municipal fines
Photo: X

Abu Dhabi: The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) on Tuesday, September 5, issued a decision to grant a 50 percent discount on municipal violation fines.

The discount is valid for 90 days and includes all violations issued before September 5.

Also Read
Indian pilot praises Dubai airport for finding her watch she lost a month ago

During its meeting, the SEC discussed many issues related to the progress of government work and plans to provide the emirate with more pioneering services and new development projects.

MS Education Academy

The Council also issued a decision to pay compensation to homeowners affected by natural disasters in Sharjah.

The SEC also issued a decision to include the Dog Care Center in Sharjah, affiliated with the Environment and Natural Reserves Authority, to the Sharjah Sports Council.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th September 2023 9:29 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button