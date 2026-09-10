Mumbai: Bollywood has long had a habit of following the crowd. When a film clicks at the box office, its formula often becomes the next big trend, with filmmakers rushing to recreate what worked instead of taking a fresh risk. From action and violence to franchise films and star-driven projects, the industry has repeatedly seen one success influence several others.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has now called out this very “herd mentality” in Bollywood, saying the industry often starts copying a formula as soon as a film becomes successful. Interestingly, she cited her cousin Ranbir Kapoor’s blockbuster Animal as an example.

Kareena Kapoor on ‘herd mentality’ in Bollywood

During a recent conversation with Yuvaa, Kareena spoke about the importance of writers and the need for the film industry to move away from formula-based filmmaking.

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She pointed out how one successful film can influence the kind of movies that filmmakers want to make next. “Animal has worked, so now they are like: ‘chalo sab violence kar lete hai (let’s all make violent films),’” Kareena said.

The actor stressed that there should not be a fixed formula for what works at the box office. According to her, audiences today are far more aware and willing to support films that offer something different.

Kareena says audiences are smarter than Bollywood thinks

Kareena also credited audiences for becoming more discerning when choosing films. She said viewers are no longer simply looking for a particular genre, star or mandatory song-and-dance formula.

“Our audiences are smarter than we think,” she said, adding that people can recognise when a film is genuinely good and make their choices accordingly.

She also pointed out that the belief that a young love story must have songs or that only high-octane action can attract audiences is becoming outdated.

Prithviraj on why Malayalam cinema gives writers more importance

The discussion also featured actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, who spoke about the role of writers in cinema.

Prithviraj highlighted how writers occupy a much more central position in Malayalam cinema compared to many other film industries. He said the process often begins with writers approaching actors or directors with their stories.

He also attributed the success of several Malayalam films to the greater encouragement given to writers to experiment with new ideas.

Films such as Premalu and Manjummel Boys have already shown how strong storytelling can connect with audiences even without massive budgets or conventional commercial formulas.

‘If Bhansali makes a film with Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha…’

Prithviraj further argued that audiences are willing to watch a film when the content is compelling, regardless of the age or conventional image of its actors.

Giving an example, he said that if Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced a film featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, he would watch it on the first day itself.

Kareena immediately agreed, reinforcing the point that strong content can bring audiences to theatres irrespective of conventional casting expectations.

Kareena Kapoor’s next film

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Daayra, an investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film stars Kareena alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and is scheduled to hit cinemas on September 18, 2026.