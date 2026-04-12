Kareena Kapoor in Hyderabad: Bebo looks gorgeous in viral visuals

Hyderabad: Kareena Kapoor Khan once again grabbed attention as she made a glamorous appearance in Hyderabad. The actress was in the city for a special occasion, the grand inauguration of a new jewellery store by Malabar Gold & Diamonds at the upscale Jubilee Hills. Her presence instantly turned the event into a star-studded affair, drawing excitement among fans and fashion lovers.

Channeling Old-World Royalty

Kareena’s look for the event was nothing short of regal. She wore a stunning traditional salwar suit by Debyani & Co, rich in detail and elegance. Paired with exquisite gold jewellery from the brand, her ensemble reflected timeless Indian heritage. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the look perfectly blended classic charm with modern grace, making it one of her most talked-about appearances in recent times.

Glamour Meets Celebration

The inauguration event saw Kareena interacting warmly with guests and posing for pictures, adding charm and glamour to the celebration. With minimal makeup, softly defined eyes, a sleek hairstyle, and a traditional bindi, she kept her styling elegant yet impactful. Visuals from the event quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising her effortless beauty and royal aura.

Hyderabad’s Growing Luxury Hub

Jubilee Hills continues to be a prime destination for luxury launches, and Kareena’s presence added star power to the brand’s big moment. Her short visit created a buzz across the city, with many eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the actress during her appearance.

What’s Next for Kareena

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to take on powerful roles. She will next be seen in Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is expected to showcase her in a strong, performance-driven role.

She is also reportedly collaborating with filmmaker Hansal Mehta on another project, continuing her shift towards meaningful cinema.