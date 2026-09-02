Kareena Kapoor’s educational qualification becomes talk of town

Mumbai: From her films to her fashion choices, Kareena Kapoor Khan has remained one of Bollywood’s most talked-about stars. While the actress is currently making headlines for her upcoming film Daayra, an interesting detail about her life away from the screen has now caught fans’ attention, her educational journey.

In the latest interview, Kareena opened up about leaving her studies to pursue a career in films and admitted that not completing her education is something she still regrets. She also revealed how her own experience has influenced the way she wants to raise her two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on leaving education

In a conversation with Hanuman Dass, Kareena Kapoor spoke candidly about her decision to leave education behind at a young age.

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“Education is something I do regret not completing. I never finished my education, and that was something that kind of stayed with me. Even though I had the opportunity, I got into movies and didn’t study any further after Class 11,” she said.

The actress added that while people may judge or make fun of her decision, pursuing acting was something she genuinely wanted to do.

“I know a lot of people can make fun of that or say whatever they want, but I wanted to prove myself as an actor. That was something I wanted to do, to follow my heart,” Kareena said.

Kareena Kapoor’s educational journey

Before entering the film industry, Kareena studied at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai and later attended Welham Girls’ School in Dehradun. According to reports, she went on to pursue commerce at Mumbai’s Mithibai College. However, she did not complete her college education as she decided to pursue acting.

Kareena had also reportedly developed an interest in law and secured admission to Government Law College in Mumbai. However, her plans changed as she chose to focus on her acting career.

Despite not completing her formal education, Kareena went on to establish herself as one of the leading actresses in Hindi cinema, with a career spanning more than two decades.

How her experience shaped her parenting

Kareena’s decision to leave education is something she says has stayed with her, and it has also influenced the advice she gives her children.

The actress and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, are parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena said that while she wants her children to follow their passions, she would prefer them to complete their education first. “That’s why I have pushed my boys to finish their education first and then follow their hearts,” she said.

Kareena also connected her personal experience with her support for girls’ education in India through UNICEF. She said that her own regret about not completing her education made the cause particularly meaningful to her.

“When UNICEF approached me about supporting young girls’ education in India, I felt deeply about it because I had always carried that regret that I hadn’t completed my own education,” she said.

Her upcoming film Daayra

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for her next film, Daayra, which marks filmmaker Meghna Gulzar’s return to Junglee Pictures after Talvar and Raazi.

The upcoming investigative drama is written by Meghna Gulzar, Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and has already generated considerable interest among moviegoers. It is slated to hit the screens on September 18.