Kareena Kapoor’s next film is related to Hyderabad’s big case: Report

Director Meghna Gulzar is known for her serious, emotional storytelling, sources say she spent years researching the case and had strong source material ready

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 15th April 2025 2:21 pm IST
Kareena Kapoor

Hyderabad: On April 14, 2025, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed her next film Daayra, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Junglee Pictures. Their recent appearance together had already sparked rumors, and now the project is officially confirmed.

The big question fans are asking: ‘Is this film based on a real incident?’

Although not confirmed by the makers, many reports suggest Daayra is inspired by the 2019 Hyderabad rape and murder case. The brutal crime of a young veterinary doctor in Shamshabad shocked the entire country. The four accused were later killed in a police encounter.

Director Meghna Gulzar is known for her serious, emotional storytelling. Sources say she spent years researching the case and had strong source material ready. She said the film is meant to make people reflect on society, and praised Kareena and Prithviraj for bringing deep emotions to their characters.

Daayra is still in pre-production, and full details about the cast and story are yet to be revealed. But with a strong team and emotional subject, it’s already creating a buzz.

