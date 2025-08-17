Kareena Kapoor’s old comments resurface after Mrunal Thakur row

Hyderabad: Actress Mrunal Thakur recently faced heavy trolling after an old video from her Kumkum Bhagya days went viral. In the clip, she teased Bipasha Basu, calling her muscles “manly” and saying she was “far better.” Netizens slammed her for the remark, and Mrunal later apologised. Soon after, Bipasha shared a post praising women with muscles, which fans felt was a subtle reply.

Kareena’s Past Remarks Resurface

Just as Mrunal’s clip made headlines, Reddit users dug out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s old interviews. The thread called her the “OG mean girl” of Bollywood. Kareena had once called Sanjay Leela Bhansali a “confused director” after losing Devdas to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She also said Sridevi “never had a historical hit.” Talking about Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, she claimed Rakesh Roshan only focused on Hrithik, while Ameesha Patel had “pimples and under-eye bags.” She even took digs at Salman Khan, calling him a “bad actor,” and said “being fat is not sexy.”

The resurfaced quotes sparked mixed reactions. One user wrote, “Pooh in real life!” while another said, “Her fans call her sassy, but being mean is not cool.” Some admitted she was entertaining in old film magazines, while others felt she should have been more diplomatic.

Over the years, Kareena has changed her ways. She now avoids mean comments and keeps things positive. On Koffee With Karan, when asked about her past feud with Ameesha Patel, she praised Gadar 2 instead of digging up old fights. Clearly, the actress has learned the art of diplomacy.